Father Fred Foundation starting Frostbite Food Drive in Traverse City Saturday

TRAVERSE CITY — A major Northern Michigan food drive is kicking off this weekend in Traverse City.

It’s the Frostbite Food Drive organized by the Father Fred Foundation and it starts Saturday and will be accepting non-perishable food items through Feb. 25.

There will be multiple drop off sites in the Traverse City area.

Advertisement

Father Fred said the need for these items has increase significantly over the past couple of years.

“We are doing more now than we ever have before to service this community. And so the food drive is a chance for the community to support itself, thank you for supporting us. For so many years, this community has been very, very good to us and good to each other. And your community needs you now. We are busier than we ever have been before,” Kristen Staggs, the director of operations for the Father Fred Foundation, said.

If you are unable to donate food, you can also give monetary donations to the food drive by clicking here.