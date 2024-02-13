Excellence in Education: Khadije Kourani from Edsel Ford High School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Khadije Kourani from Edsel Ford High School. Congratulations.

Q: How do you consistently create an engaging and impactful learning environment?

A: My goal as an educator is to inspire all the students to be leaders, educate them in a positive and inclusive environment, and celebrate every single accomplishment.

Khadije from Edsel Ford High School, part of the Dearborn Public School system, receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery. Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.



