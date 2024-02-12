Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council selling shirts to help raise awareness for child abuse

WEXFORD COUNTY — The Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council is selling t-shirts and sweatshirts to help people with Wear Blue Fridays during the month of April to show support for child abuse prevention.

You have until Feb. 17 to order a shirt due to the time it takes to make and ship them. Their goal is to reach $1,000 with this fundraiser, which will go to a good cause in helping them bring awareness to child abuse.

“That’s going to go into our general operating budget to do things like print outreach materials and provide resource materials to programs and services where they do programing and that sort of stuff, you know, be out into the community more,” Karen Staub from the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council said.

The shirts will be available for pick up at the Chunky Bear Coffee Roasters in Cadillac between March 20 and 30.