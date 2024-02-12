Proposal for new aquatic community center in Mt. Pleasant on the Feb. 27 ballot

MT. PLEASANT — A proposal from the Mid Michigan Aquatics Authority to build a new aquatic community center across from the Mt. Pleasant High School will be voted on by voters on Feb. 27

The proposal will cost a homeowner with a house valued at $150,000 around $6 a month. This will cover the initial cost to build the center, and then the sustainable business model will cover the rest of the costs with no additional taxes to the residents.

The center will be a year-round facility that will provide a variety of resources that the community is lacking.

“A community like Mount Pleasant that’s thriving, that’s family centered, this facility will only enhance the quality of life for the citizens that that will have access to it,” Stan Shingles from Mid Michigan Aquatics Recreational Authority said.

The center will be for all ages and abilities in the community.

If approved, the targeted opening would be for the spring of 2027.