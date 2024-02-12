National Cherry Festival announces performance by Dylan Scott

On Monday morning, National Cherry Festival Executive Director Kat Paye announced that multi-Platinum singer Dylan Scott will join the festival lineup this summer.
Dylan Scott will perform Thursday, July 4 on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the 4th of July than with celebrated Country Artist Dylan Scott,” said Paye.
Following his first career nomination for “Best New Country Artist” at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. Reserved tickets are $50, and general admission tickets are $30.