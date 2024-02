NanBop Farm is hosting a fun winter event for everyone to check out.

It’s the NanBop Farm Winter Fun Day that is taking place Feb. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free for all ages, and it will include a popcorn and hot chocolate bar, meet and greets with the draft horse Oscar from Oscar’s Big Adventure, a seek and find activity, and a chance to learn how to sow seeds for those who want to get their hands dirty from NanBop Farm Director Andrea Bushre.