MIGOP lawmaker has committee assignments, office staff revoked over racist post

A GOP state representative who promoted the racist “great replacement theory” has been stripped of his committee assignments, staff members and government-provided office expenditures.

Rep. Josh Schriver, R-Oxford, will remain a voting member of the House of Representatives but will no longer be afforded access to assisting staff or taxpayer-funded office expenditures. He will also be removed from the House Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation Committee.

The order came from House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, who denounced Schriver following his promotion of the “great replacement theory” on social media last week.

Advertisement

“Representative Schriver has a history of promoting debunked theories and dangerous rhetoric that jeopardizes the safety of Michigan residents and contributes to a hostile and uncomfortable environment for others,” Tate said in a statement early Monday. “The House of Representatives is the people’s house, and all Michiganders should look upon this body and take pride in how we conduct ourselves.”

Last week, Schriver reposted a graphic showing black silhouettes overtaking a global map with the caption “the great replacement”. He added to the image an emoji showing a downward trend on a graph.

The original post was made by Jack Posobiec, a far-right commentator and One America News Network host who has previously posted neo-Nazi phrases and often promotes false or misleading information.

The “great replacement theory” is a conspiracy theory that there is an organized effort to shift the demographics of Western nations to make white people a minority population. The theory has been espoused by numerous terrorists, including the perpetrators of the 2018 Pennsylvania synagogue shooting that killed 11 Jewish worshippers, the 2019 shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 23 Hispanic Walmart patrons, and the 2022 Buffalo, New York, shooting that killed 10 Black grocery store shoppers.

Advertisement

Schriver’s Democratic colleagues were quick to denounce his actions. Tate released a statement Thursday calling the post “blatantly racist” and that his actions have “deeply and personally offended the Michigan House of Representatives.

“Perhaps most disturbing is that his post uplifts a dangerous and tortured narrative that fosters violence and instability,” Tate said. “His callous and reckless act is not within the spirit of what Michigan is, and it contributes to a hostile environment.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also condemned Schriver last week, saying in a statement that Michigan is uplifted by its inclusion of individuals from a diverse set of backgrounds.

“The abhorrent rhetoric pushed by a member of the Michigan House of Representatives goes against our state and national values,” she said. “We have a moral obligation to speak out against hatred. It is a failure of leadership for this kind of action to take place unchecked by the leaders of Rep. Schriver’s caucus, and the longer there is no action taken, the more responsibility leadership bears.”

Advertisement

Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, has yet to comment on the post. A spokesman for Hall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schriver’s post was also condemned by several Republican lawmakers, including Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, who called the rhetoric “filth” in a Facebook post.

“I condemn, in the harshest of terms, the words put forth this week by Representative Josh Schriver and the whole offensive idea of “The Great Replacement”,” he wrote. “It’s time [that] we as Republicans take the lead [on] this issue - as we did in the earliest days of our party under the great Abraham Lincoln, our founder.”

Schriver has yet to delete the post and has continued to promote similar rhetoric on X, formerly Twitter.