The meteorite that buried Michigan

When you think of a meteorite colliding with Earth, what is the first thing you think of?

Dinosaurs?

Craters?

...How about Michigan?

Well roughly 1.8 Billion years ago a space rock (meteorite) was whipping through the cosmos on a collision course with Earth. The meteorite was the size of a small city when it impacted into what is today Sudbury, Ontario. The fallout from this collision buried parts of Michigan in it’s debris field.

Sudbury Meteorite Courtesy of Alexis Dahl

On this episode with science educator and video creator Alexis Dahl we explore one of the latest craters on the planet and what happened to Michigan during the fallout.

For more adventures with Alexis visit her website or for more on this topic, watch the full video on the Alexis Dahl YouTube page.