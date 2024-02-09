Petoskey man arrested on charges of child pornography

Travis Michael Stoker (Derrick Carroll)

EMMET COUNTY — The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post said 37-year-old Travis Michael Stoker of Petoskey was arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material and other charges.

The investigation began after a business in Petoskey notified the MSP about images found on Stoker’s personal computer, troopers said.

Stoker had brought his personal computer to the business and used it to assist customers looking for products, troopers said.

A customer Stoker had been helping came to the business when Stoker wasn’t there, and another person, knowing Stoker used the computer for product research, looked on Stoker’s computer in an attempt to help the customer, troopers said. The person saw images he believed to be child pornography, and police were notified.

Troopers said they obtained a search warrant and seized the computer. The computer was then turned over to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit for analysis.

Troopers also served searched warrants on Stoker’s internet account.

Images of child pornography were found on Stoker’s computer, troopers said.

A report was submitted to the Emmet County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was authorized on Jan. 26.

Stoker was arrested on Jan. 28 and lodged in the Emmet County Jail. Stoker was arraigned in the 90th District Court in Emmet County on numerous charges.



