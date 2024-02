CRAWFORD COUNTY — Troopers say a Grayling man was arrested for assault on Sunday.

The victim and a witness told MSP that George Philip Heacock III was sleeping on the couch when the victim got home around 6 p.m.

Heacock, who had allegedly been drinking, said the woman woke him up by kicking his leg. He then reportedly jumped off the couch and started hitting and choking her.

Heacock was taken to jail and charged with one count Assault With Intent To Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder.