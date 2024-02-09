Lyman's on the Lake postpones Tip Up Town ice fishing tourneys again because of weather

HOUGHTON LAKE — A popular ice fishing competition that brings lots of people to northern Michigan has been cancelled for the second time.

Houghton Lake’s Tip up Town’s ice fishing competitions have been rescheduled yet again, thanks to mother nature.

Lyman’s on the Lake hosts the popular winter fishing contest.

They say ice fishing competitions that were cancelled during Tip Up Town were rescheduled for Feb. 10 and 11, but now they have been pushed back to Feb. 15 and 16 over safety concerns.

“We’re hoping third time’s a charm,” Alex Tooker of Lyman’s on the Lake said. “This warm up that we have now isn’t helping the ice at all. But next week looks pretty decent for making some ice.”

Tooker said this is their last attempt to try to hold the contests that brings people in from all over the state to take part.

“We’re just hoping that we can get our two or three inches under the ice we already got, and hopefully we’ll be able to rock and roll for the weekend,” said Tooker.

Lyman’s says they will know for sure if their plans to reschedule will work by Feb. 14.

They say they are at the mercy of the weather, and they’re keeping a close eye on it.







