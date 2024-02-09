Local career and technical centers celebrate CTE month

TRAVERSE CITY — February is Career and Technical Education Month in Michigan.

Career and technical education offers students hands on learning to several job paths for the future.

This will further encourage more students in the state to explore different programs that may suit their skills and interests.

Assistant Superintendent at North Ed Career Tech Patrick Lamb said it’s a great way to discover new things, or learn more about something already familiar to the student.

“It’s a big step for a student to leave the comfort of their local district and their home school,” Lamb said. “But I would encourage them to step out of their comfort zone and may be an interest that they’ve had working in the shop with a grandpa or doing something in the culinary arts field with mom or dad.”

High schools, colleges, and universities are all entities that offer career and technical education.







