The Sugar Bush in Shepherd says maple tree sap flowing earlier this year than in years past

SHEPHERD — It’s that time of the year when the sap starts to flow again.

Maple trees need warm, sunny days and freezing nights for sap production. And because of the record temperatures we’ve seen lately, the sap is flowing earlier this year than in the past.

The Sugar Bush in Shepherd said they’ve started harvesting sap a week earlier than last year. But historically, the Sugar Bush said it’s usually not until March when they start harvesting sap.

“Typically it was a little later more. And in March, like the first or second week of March was when. And it’s interesting now because we’re involved with the state association, you know, we know people around and from Greenville to Grayling, the sap is flowing and probably north rather too,” Merrie Hammel, a volunteer for the Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival, said.

The Sugar Bush said they’ve collected about 5,000 gallons of the sap that will later be cooked down to 125 gallons of Maple Syrup.

They expect to get the evaporators up and running Thursday night, and you can get some of that sweet syrup at the Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival that starts April 25.