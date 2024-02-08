People to take the plunge this weekend in Lake City

LAKE CITY — A popular fundraiser for Special Olympics in Missaukee County is still a go, even with the warmer weather.

Lake City’s Polar Plunge is set to take place this weekend and it’s still expected to happen, but organizers aren’t sure yet if the warmer weather will change things.

Stephanie Graham, the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge coordinator, said around 90 people will be jumping into Lake Missaukee on Saturday to raise money for Special Olympic athletes.

The fundraiser is set to happen at the Town Pump Saloon at 11 a.m., with the plunge at 2 p.m. but Graham said it might look a bit different this year.

“We’re kind of waiting it out to the last minute to see if we can run into the lake. Obviously, we won’t be able to travel out on the ice and jump into the hole like we’ve done in the past. And last resort would be a pool in the park,” said Graham.

Graham said they have already surpassed their fundraising goal of $20,000 before the event even happens. So far, they’ve raised close to $21,000.

If you’d like to support the athletes or to find out about other Polar Plunges happening throughout Northern Michigan, please click here.