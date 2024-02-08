Parents undergoing a wintertime mad dash for summertime childcare

CADILLAC — It’s only February but many working parents are already thinking about what to do with their kids during the summer months.

With a shortage of daycare options in Northern Michigan parents are left scrambling to secure a spot at a summer camp.

Workers who run one of those camps said they already have a waiting list and one parent 9&10 New spoke to said she camped out all night just to sign her kids up.

Ashley Hieronimus, a mother of two elementary age children, is on the waitlist for one summer camp but says she decided to try her luck with another one that is offered by the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA.

“We camped out like Black Friday chairs, sleeping bags, like heaters, hand warmers, snacks, the whole bit, just to sleep outside on a sidewalk so our kids could go to summer camps,” said Hieronimus.

She said she was told by another parent who’s been through the in-person registration process, if she wanted a shot at securing a spot to arrive early.

“We got there at about 12:45 in the morning and we were 20th to 25th in line. And the first people there had gotten there at 10:30 at night, like for an 8 a.m., 7 a.m. sign up the next day,” said Hieronimus.

Hieronimus said she was surprised at the turn-out. The line was very long until they were able to come indoors around 3 a.m. and wait, but daycare options are a real issue for parents in the area.

“It went on and on behind us. Basically, if you got there at like three in the morning or later, you didn’t get a spot for your kids, you were waitlisted, " said Hieronimus.

The Pathfinder School in Traverse City where Hieronimus is on the waitlist for their day camps, said registering online for their parents can be as intense as trying to get concert tickets.

Advancement director Taryn Carew said the school opened registration at the end of January and filled up within 20 minutes.

“We had parents with multiple computers. It was like getting Taylor Swift tickets to get our day camp spot here in Traverse City,” said Carew.

Carew said the days after registration were filled with calls from anxious parents wanting to make sure they secured a spot and from disappointed parents who were waitlisted.

“A lot were, ‘what am I supposed to do? Please call us. We’ll take anything like we are just trying to piece together this summer. It was hard to hear and not be able to help,” said Carew.

While Hieronimus was able to register her kids, she feels bad for the others who also camped out all night and didn’t.

“I talked to a lot of different folks, and everybody was there. ‘Like, if we don’t get this spot at the YMCA summer camp, there will be no spot for my kid for the summer. And I might have to quit my job,” said Hieronimus.