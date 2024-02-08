Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Feb. 8

On Feb. 13 you can celebrate diverse food and drinks while supporting a wonderful cause at the annual Taste of Mecosta event.

Mecosta County Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors Cassie Smith and Donette Neal tell us about all the local businesses taking part in this year’s theme, “A Flavorful Affair.”

Good Day Northern Michigan - Jamie White 2/8

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford school shooter, was found guilty on 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter. What does this mean for her husband’s trial, future trials and the victims’ families?

Michigan attorney Jamie White gives us some insight into this complicated issue.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Valentine's scams

The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker has gotten lots of reports from shoppers who turned to online florists for last-minute orders, but the flowers were never delivered.

Katie Grevious helps us avoid getting scammed this Valentine’s Day.