Consumers Energy: A Force for You - ‘Put your town on the map’ contest is back!

Every year the Consumer’s Energy Foundation holds the “Put your town on the map” contest aimed at helping small communities all over northern Michigan jumpstart betterment projects that help the town thrive. These grant opportunities energize town projects and create the momentum necessary to see these them through to the end.

If your pitch is selected you will be invited to submit a video of PowerPoint presentation to a panel of judges. The top three winners will be awarded:

First Place: $25,000

Second Place: $15,000

Third Place: $10,000

For more information or to begin the application process visit the Consumers Energy Foundations “Put your town on the map” contest webpage.