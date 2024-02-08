Cadillac Farmers Market aiming to help the community by limiting oversaturation

Cadillac — The Cadillac Farmers Market has a few changes coming this year. Some of those changes are being made to help with what they’re calling oversaturation.

An example would be moving a market day that has two honey vendors to having one of them on Tuesday, and one on Friday to limit oversaturation.

“It is very important as you run a farmer’s market that you don’t saturate certain things with too many vendors in that category. So last year we had two honey vendors and we found that it didn’t really work for both of them. So this year we are going to have one honey vendor on Tuesday and one honey vendor on Friday, and it’s just about constantly evaluating your vendors sales and your market, your advertising, your social media outreach, and making sure that all of those are growing together in sync,” said Cadillac Farmers Market Co-Owner Mary Galvenack.

Organizers said the market is growing and that’s allowing for more outreach programs and crafters.

“We have experienced a large amount of growth at the Cadillac Farmers Market over the last four years from a wild amount of farms opening up to just having a lot more crafters and community outreach programs. And we are going to keep that rolling,” Galvenack said. “We also have a bunch of other outreach programs from the Diabetes Council to the Foster Parenting Outreach to Great Start Collaborative. And our Children’s Corner is going to be a bunch of young entrepreneurs that we’re giving a free booth to to come and sell their sourdough bread or art. A lot of bracelets coming into the children’s section. So those are going to be really fun.”

They also have a goal of helping local businesses.

“The Cadillac farmers market really aims to help every farm from the smallest farm to the largest farm. We want to help everyone because the main goal is just to get local food on local tables. That’s the goal,” said Galvenack.



