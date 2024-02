Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher takes us to Cadillac Boxing Club to learn more about the health benefits of boxing and how to get started. Head coach, Dana Wilson breaks down the beginning steps of boxing and demonstrates different techniques in which you can control the type of workout you get from the activity.

Whether you want to try boxing to blow off some steam, get a good sweat in, or try a new hobby, you can learn it all from Cadillac Boxing Club right here in Northern Michigan.