Pine River middle schoolers win 1st and 3rd place in the Elks Lodge essay contest

The Cadillac Elks Lodge 680 launched their Americanism Essay Contest with the prompt “what the Bill of Rights means to me” to inspire sixth grade writers.

Two students from Pine River Middle School were honored with both first and third place in the competition. The judging was based upon originality, development of the theme, spelling, grammar, and punctuation.

In first place was Blake Thomsen for her essay focusing on the 1st and 2nd Amendments and their importance in protecting American citizens and what we collectively believe in.

In third place was Amara Allee whose focus of her essay was equality and that no matter who you are we all deserve to be treated equally as Americans.

A big congratulations to both Amara and Blake on their essays and thank you to their sixth grade English teacher Heather Eastlund for inspiring these talented young writers.