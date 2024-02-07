National children’s dental health month: How to keep your kids healthy

We sat down with Rico Breznau, a dental hygienist coordinator with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, to discuss kids health during National Children’s Dental Health Month. What many people do not realize until it is too late is that your dental health is interconnected with overall well being.

Here is what Rico suggests you do to protect your kids teeth and to teach them the importance of dental care:

: HDNW supports families with oral screenings and fluoride varnish applications for children aged 6 to 35 months enrolled in our WIC program and/or eligible for Medicaid. Led by registered nurses, this initiative complements regular dental care and is helpful for those at high risk of cavities and gum disease. Applications can be done up to four times a year. The goal is to prevent tooth decay and encourage regular dental care. Seal! Michigan: HDNW also participates in SEAL! Michigan, a program which offers dental sealants and oral health education to students in school-based settings. Contact your local school district to see if they participate in this program.

For more information visit the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s website.