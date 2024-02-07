Michigan Secretary of State says nearly 1.3 million voters have requested absentee ballots for upcoming election

LANSING — The Michigan Secretary of State said that nearly 1.3 million voters have requested absentee ballots for the primary on Feb. 27.

They said that 1,287,265 Michiganders have requested an absentee ballot for this year’s Presidential Primary as of Feb. 6, which is an 80% increase from 2020′s Presidential Primary where only 713,465 people requested one.

“I’m thrilled to see so many Michiganders engaged and energized about this month’s presidential primary,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Whether you choose to vote early - from home or at an early voting location - or in person on Election Day, clerks across the state are ready to ensure you are able to cast your ballot safely and securely.”

Eligible voters have until Feb. 12 to register to vote by mail or online, or you can register at your local clerk’s office through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can track your absentee application or ballot online by clicking here.

While you can send in your absentee ballot right now, in-person early voting beings statewide on Sat. Feb. 17.



