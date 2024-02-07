Michigan Hospitality and Tourism Alliance announced, what it means for state tourism

TRAVERSE CITY — The forming of a major statewide alliance was announced this week.

The Michigan Hospitality and Tourism Alliance aims to bring together multiple related industry organizations to strengthen the state’s tourism. The group will aim to educate stakeholders, elected officials and industry leaders of the significance of the tourism and hospitality organizations.

Traverse City Tourism President and CEO Trevor Tkach said this will not only help bigger communities, but also smaller towns that make up the state.

“Trying to find our common thread, communicate that to the elected officials and hopefully create a better environment for success into the future. I think there’s a lot of misconceptions and misunderstandings about how hospitality and tourism operates and how it affects all the different parts of our state in different ways,” Tkach said.

There will also be a new Bipartisan Bicameral Hospitality and Tourism Caucus to bring about further discussions for the industry.