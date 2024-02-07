MDOT hosting open house in Traverse City to give information about Grandview Parkway construction

TRAVERSE CITY — The Grandview Parkway will undergo construction starting in March, and MDOT is inviting the community to come to their Traverse City location on Feb. 20 for an open house.

The event will mainly serve to inform motorists of the detours they’ll have to take during the project.

MDOT said it’s a great way to find out how it will affect your commute specifically.

Advertisement

“That gives people a chance to ask their questions one on one with some of our staff, because a lot of times people have very specific questions. We have the project broken into two segments, one from Garfield Avenue over to the Front Street Intersect from where you enter downtown and segment two from Front Street all the way over to Division,” James Lake, the MDOT north region media representative, said.

The final segment of construction is expected to be completed by the end of July.

For more information on the project and the detours, click here.