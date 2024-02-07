Local businesses come together to surprise retired school teacher

For the past 17 years Precision Plumbing & Heating have been conducting their annual furnace makeover, a chance for the company to give back to a community that shows them so much support throughout the year.

This year the team at Precision were honored to surprise Yvonne and her family with a new heating source. Yvonne is a retired school teacher, having dedicated 30 years to educating children in Michigan. Yvonne is a fighter and although she has had some health challenges as of late, including a battle with cancer, she is resilient and keeps fighting every day.

Yvonne has also recently welcomed her daughter and 3 grandchildren into the home and the new additions will go a long way in keeping the family comfortable during the harsh Michigan winters.

Advertisement

Precision Furnace Makeover

Typically, the selected family gets a new energy efficient furnace which the team at Precision install after removing the old furnace (such at Yvonne’s 50 year old furnace) and cleaning up the surrounding area. But this year, they were not alone in their giving. Ferguson Plumbing Supply generously donated a Bradford White Water Heater and a free duct cleaning was provided by Bigelow Carpet & Duct Cleaning.

Precision Furnace Makeover

It goes to show that a little act of kindness can go a long way, even changing the lives of an incredibly deserving family. Way to go Precision, Ferguson, and Bigelow for being great representatives of what it means to be a local business.