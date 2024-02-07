Idlewild’s historic Flamingo Club to be restored

IDLEWILD — A historic landmark in Lake County will be restored with the help of a youth mentoring organization out of Detroit and businesses in the area.

The non-profit Boys 2 Men is hoping to restore the Flamingo Club, a popular nightclub for African Americans back in the 50s and early 60s.

Mark Watts, the president of Boys 2 Men Youth Mentoring Program, said they are taking the steps to ensure the building keeps its designation as a historic building.

“We don’t want to alter anything. We don’t want to change anything. We just want to bring this baby back to life,” said Watts.

The initiative, called The Flamingo Project, aims to renovate things back to how it was back in the day.

“We contacted the Historical Society to get a historical architect out. They’re going to assess the building and let us know exactly what we can and cannot do,” said Watts.

Watts said he knows it’s a huge undertaking but with some fundraising and help from local businesses that are donating their time-they are hoping to get started this summer.

“Getting these doors open where we can at least have visitors come in and tour it a while. They can come inside and have a taste of history,” said Watts.

Bruce Micinski, president of the Lake County Historical Society, said The Flamingo Club was popular and well known in the African American community by entertainers and patrons alike.

“It was a place where there was enjoyment. There was where people could dance, they could hear music, they could go swimming right across the street because it was nearby Idlewild Lake. It was a place to celebrate the culture of America and to have fun,” said Micinski.

The Flamingo Club was a small venue but attracted big names like Louis Armstrong, Sarah Vaughan and Della Reese.

“The Flamingo Club is not that big when you could be so close, as close as I am to you right now and see one of the top performers in America, " said Micinski.

Micinski said Idlewild was a happening spot, drawing in as many as 20,000 people on a weekend in the summertime.

“Many of the blacks came here because at Idlewild, they were accepted to these venues where they were not accepted at other places,” Micinski said.

The historical society said The Flamingo Club’s popularity waned after the Civil Rights Movement allowed African Americans to go to other venues where they were once excluded but its legacy remains.