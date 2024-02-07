Fat Tuesday is just around the corner and Cops and Doughnuts has you covered with Pączki

CLARE — Tuesday is the last day you can place an order for pączki through Cops and Doughnuts to have it shipped directly to your home.

Pączki is a traditional polish donut that is filled with a custard or fruit filling. They are often times dusted with powdered sugar.

In Poland, Fat Tuesday is not celebrated. They rather celebrate Tłusty Czwartek also known as Fat Thursday. This is celebrated the last Thursday prior to Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.

The sweet treat is eaten, all in the name of good luck.

In the states, it is celebrated as Fat Tuesday for some, which is also celebrated the day before Ash Wednesday. Holidays like Mardi Gras is celebrated on that day.

Cops and Doughnuts ships these delicious treats to all 50 states and Washington D.C. and so far, they have had close to 1,000.

“We’ve had some that go to some areas that order five boxes at a time. And this year we’ve had several people say that they’ve ordered a second time. And I even noticed one comment that came through said they ordered three different times,” says Cop Owner, Greg Rynearson.

To order some pączki you can visit their website.



