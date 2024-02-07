Disabled veteran dies in house fire in Chippewa County, four others escape safely

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A disabled veteran has been killed in a house fire Wednesday night in Chippewa County while four other people were able to escape.

Just before 7 p.m., a call came in about a fire on H-40 just west of Rudyard.

Chippewa County Undersheriff Larry Hough, a deputy and a Michigan State Trooper were first on the scene and tried to enter the house, but the smoke and heat were too much. The deputy said that the two adults and two children who were in the house were able to make it out before the police arrived.

They told the deputy that the fire started in the basement.

Michigan State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Victim Service Unit were at the scene to help the family members.