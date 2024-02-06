We’re officially halfway through winter - here are some fun facts about the season so far

This amazing photo was sent in by 9&10 viewer Lynne, in Gaylord (Lynne Gaylord )

Today is day 46 of winter - or lack thereof - so let’s look at how the season is going or not going.

- Traverse City has only spent 10 days of the last 46 below 32 degrees. (Daytime highs)

- Gaylord is currently 40″ below average for snow this season. They are currently at 60″ and should be at 100″ by this time.

- Surprisingly, Alpena and West Branch are closer to normal than our other main climate recording sites.

- Sault Ste. Marie only has 1″ of snow on the ground at their reporting site.

- In Cadillac, there have only been nine days of measurable snow since Dec. 21.

- Most of this season’s snow fell within a 2 week period.

- There is less than 7% Ice coverage on all the Great Lakes. One of the lowest levels on record.

El Nino remains strong but the trend is for it to start weakening over the coming months.

This is the main reason for the odd winter.

This means the mild and dry winter continues with changes more likely to start in April or May.

And that’s not good for the current drought in parts of the region.

If things stay dry, the year’s wildfire season will be a big concern.

