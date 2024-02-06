Vote for demolishing three buildings in Traverse City fails to pass in city commission meeting

TRAVERSE CITY — A vote by Traverse City commissioners to demolish three building sites failed in Monday night’s Traverse City Commission Meeting.

The Traverse City DDA proposed using a grant through EGLE to demolish a former dry cleaners on Pine Street and two sites on West Stat Street that were formerly used by RSF Holdings. The funding would have gone toward the initial tear down and environmental clean up.

The use of funds came down to a vote that required five votes in favor, but failed with four yes votes.

The reason for the hold out was the amount of construction already going on in Traverse City this summer, and it would leave empty lots until the city found a way to use the properties.

“There are concerns that this process of demolishing a building that is abandoned, isn’t something that needs to happen right now. And part of the progression that if we tear down this building then it’s preparing it for for a parking deck which would require additional TIF revenues,” Traverse City Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell said.

The proposal can be brought back to the commission after six months has passed.

The grant money from EGLE was received in 2023 and lasts for three years.