Scholarships for winter sports offered at Mount Holiday

As an region known for snow-covered winters, Northern Michigan offers plenty of activities to do outside. But some winter sports like skiing and snowboarding have steep costs that prevent some from ever hitting the slopes. At Mount Holiday, located in Traverse City, scholarships for young athletes ensure anyone can learn if they’re willing to try.

Mount Holiday’s executive director, Jim Pearson, grew up near the ski resort, where he learned to snowboard at 15. Nearly every day after school Pearson rode the slopes, in the process gaining appreciation for the sport. After moving out west for some years and traveling for work, Pearson found himself back in Northern Michigan as executive director at the resort where he found his love for winter sports.

“I was happy to take this job; this place formed my love for the outdoors, and it’s good to be back,” Pearson said.

“I came from a working class family with four kids. It wasn’t like we struggled, but we didn’t have a lot of money floating around for snowboards. I earned all my money to get my first snowboard and broke it the second trip down the hill,” Pearson said. After returning to the local ski shop with a busted board and a broken heart, they gave him a credit to buy a better board. Pearson never forgot this generosity, and with the help of his team at Mount Holiday, an official scholarship formed to help others who want to try their hand at the sport.

The purpose of the ski scholarship at Mount Holiday is to eliminate some of the barriers that stand in the way of children wanting to ski or snowboard. The program officially started when the hill was purchased and became a nonprofit, though Warren Bosch, the original owner, was known for being supportive of the community and offering similar opportunities to students to use the resort. In a way, this scholarship program is his legacy.

“If Bosch knew somebody, a kid, who couldn’t afford to come here, he would work something out for them to be able to come here and give them a pass and rentals,” Pearson said.

Students can apply online to receive the scholarship that covers the a season pass and a ski or snowboard rental. Their application is reviewed by Mount Holiday staff, and then a season pass is provided for the student. Beyond the online application, youth are also able to submit drawings, videos or a written letter explaining why they want to ski or snowboard.

Not just students have benefitted from the program, though - parents can, too.

“There was a young man that moved here from from New York, and his mom reached out to us and said, ‘I would really like to go skiing with him, but I can’t afford it.’ So we also gave her a season pass and free rentals. Obviously it’s geared towards kids, but we really try and include everybody we can in the sport and getting outside and enjoy themselves,” Pearson said.

Other programs like Big Brothers, Big Sisters benefit from the scholarship. Any pair of sponsors and children get free passes and are able to spend the day together on the hill. Other businesses in the area have partnered with Mount Holiday to give back.

“We had one young man who had boots and a snowboard, but he didn’t have anything else. So I reached out to Boyne Country Sports and they provided him with helmet, gloves, coat and pants,” Pearson said.

The mission of this program is not only to give back but to break down barriers. As Pearson said, you never know who could be the next great athlete, and why not allow them the opportunity to learn at Mount Holiday.

“One of our board members grew up here and his mom was a single mom. She brought her kids here all the time, and and she got a job here just helping out and cleaning up and looking after all the kids. She always knew her sons were out here enjoying themselves, and it became their life and Mark progressed all the way, competing in X Games three times. Those kinds of stories that make you think, if I can do that to one other kid that’d be great,” Pearson said.

This year, five students have signed up for the scholarship, but there is no limit to how many can apply. If interested, visit Mount Holiday’s website for more information.