Reed City Planning Commission votes to change residential properties to commercial zoning to build new Dollar General

REED CITY — The Reed City Planning Commission had an eventful meeting Monday night with a hot topic drawing a big crowd.

The reason for so much interest was because of the idea to change two residential properties to commercial zoning in order to build a new Dollar General.

The properties under the microscope were on South Chestnut and East Osceola Avenue which surround the Dairy Depot.

Advertisement

The planning commission stuck with the city’s master plan. They approved the property to the east of Dairy Depot, but did not approve the property to the north. This decision was made with the idea that the Dairy Depot is supposed to be the farthest north commercial zoning is allowed.

Many people at the meeting spoke up against the proposals because they feel the lack of housing in the area is a bigger issue.

“I would have no problem if there was another buyer that wanted to, you know, purchase that location of dairy depot and tear down, put something else there. But when you’re talking expanding into other areas where there’s existing homes that you want to tear down, where we’re already having a housing shortage, that’s where I’m opposed,” said Nate Bailey, who lives in Reed City.

The planning commission’s decision is only a recommendation to the city council and not final. The next Reed City City Council Meeting will be Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.