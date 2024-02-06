One man dead, 13 others saved after a house made up of three apartments catches fire in Shelby

SHELBY — The Shelby-Benona Fire Department said that a man is dead after a home made up of three apartments caught fire Monday night.

The fire department said that they were called to 23 North Michigan Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Monday after getting a report about a multi-family house filling with smoke. They said that when crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming through the roof and that there may have been a person trapped inside.

The fire department said that an initial search of the first floor came up negative for the missing person, but a search of the second floor found the person in a bedroom near the front of the house.

Advertisement

The person, 38-year-old Erasmo Valencia, was saved from the house and taken to the nearest hospital where he later died from his injuries, the fire department said.

The Shelby-Benona Fire Department said that the 13 other residents in the three apartment home were able to escape from the house without injury.

They said that the house sustained substantial damage and that it is unsafe for anyone to be inside.

The fire remains under investigation and the scene is closed to all non-designated personnel and the public until the State of Michigan Fire Marshall’s office has concluded their investigation.