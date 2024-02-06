Louise Hagerty, Founder of Hagerty Insurance, dies at 88

Louise Hagerty

Louise Hagerty, a founder of Hagerty Insurance, died on Sunday at 88 years old.

Hagerty grew up in Leelanau County, but settled in Traverse City where she raised her three kids and also built multiple businesses. Hagerty Marine Insurance was just one of those companies that was created in the basement of her home on Old Mission Peninsula.

Her coworkers said that she will be remembered for her patient, but disciplined leadership.

Hagerty’s community involvement was also extensive. In 2007, her efforts were recognized with the Athena Award that honored her role in helping other women reach their full leadership potential.

