Excellence in Education: Ethan Shannon from Garber High School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Ethan Shannon from Garber High School. Congratulations.

Q: What’s it like knowing that a former student thinks that highly of you?

A: It’s humbling. I never got into this field for accolades. I just wanted to do something that I could look back on my career and just know that I did something that was worthwhile. I like the work that I do and I think it’s worth doing on a daily basis.

Ethan from Garber High School receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery. Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.