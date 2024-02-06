C.O.O.R Intermediate School District hoping voters will pass millage to expand their Advanced Technical Innovation Center

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — Michigan’s Primary is just weeks away and outside of the Presidential Primary, local schools are also asking for big changes.

One of those schools is the C.O.O.R Intermediate School Districts which covers six local school districts in four Northern Michigan counties.

They’re looking to expand their Advanced Technical Innovation Center to enhance and expand their current program.

“It also allows for it provides skill sets for our students that have not traditionally been in public schools. It gives college credit to students who are in the programs, and it provides job skills for jobs that are available in our area.” said Catherine Erickson, the superintendent of Roscommon Area Public Schools.

A $3.9 million dollar bond on this upcoming ballot would bring a centralized location between Crawford, Oscoda, Ogemaw and Roscommon Counties.

“It takes that stress of having to worry about student transportation, and then we cover that cost for the districts that will continue to be subsidized and supported through the millage,” said Natalie Davis, the C.O.O.R Career Technical Education Director.

The 10 year one mill tax proposal would cost $1 on every $1,000 of taxable property value.

“And I know people who hit the coffee shops every day, but for that cost, I think it’s a reasonable investment into the future for our children and grandchildren,” said Davis.

C.O.O.R previously received a $2.5 million dollars from the state to expand their program and they have seen great success.

“We were at one point as low as 47 students coming to CTE in our city center. We are now at 223 and we have all of our local school districts represented here,” said Davis.

They hope that voters will consider this millage to continue to provide more opportunities for students to learn new skill sets for careers that don’t all require a four-year degree.

“Students only are aware of careers that they see. And unfortunately, in more rural areas like ours, they don’t always have a breadth and a scope of career that are visible to them on a daily basis, meaning their parents or their friends parents, they don’t know them,” said Erickson. “We have to work a little bit harder to showcase careers that are available, that are good paying jobs, that don’t necessarily require four years of college,” said Erickson.

They say that having this program will help students try out career paths, without having to pay tuition if that career turns out not to be for them.

" If nothing else, you learn a valuable life skill that’s probably going to save you hundreds of dollars on a monthly basis. You have room in your schedule for some electives. Try before you buy, try before you’re having to pay anything,” said Davis.





