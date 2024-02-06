Brewvine: Trying new craft beers with North Peak Brewing Company

Traverse City Restaurant Week is right around the corner and North Peak Brewing Company has some delicious things planned, but why wait?

Fresh beer and delicious food are always on the menu at North Peak Brewing Company. Head Brewer Brian Richards is constantly collaborating with the kitchen to create craft beer that pairs well with all their food offerings.

And while you can always find your favorite North Peak beers on tap, you can also see some obscure styles that are worth trying.

At North Peak Brewing Company you can bring the family out to enjoy a pizza and a pint, or you can watch the big game at the bar with one of their new craft beers. And with the constantly changing food and drink menu, it might just be time for you to stop by for a night out.

