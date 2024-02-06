Alpena City Police: Patient brought back to MyMichigan Medical Center safely after stealing an ambulance

ALPENA — The Alpena Police Department said that they were able to stop a person driving a stolen ambulance and bring them back to MyMichigan Medical Center Tuesday morning.

Around 9:05 a.m., police said they were told about an ambulance that had been stolen by an eloped patient at the MyMichigan Medical Center. The ambulance was quickly spotted on Ripley Boulevard before the driver took off on US 23.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Alpena Post, Alpena City Police officers and Alpena County Sheriff’s deputies followed the ambulance into the Hubbard Lake area.

Advertisement

Police said that deputies were able to box in the ambulance on a dead-end road near Glennie Michigan.

The driver was initially taken into protective custody before being returned to the hospital for further treatment.