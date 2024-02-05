US Job Report breakdown with White House economic advisor Jared Bernstein

On Friday, Feb. 2 the U.S. Jobs Report was released to reflect the state of the job market in the United States. In the first month of 2024, the U.S. added 353,000 jobs to the United States, doubling expectations for the start of the new year.

Lifestyle Anchor Eric Brazeal sat down with Jared Bernstein, Senior Economic Advisor to President Joe Biden to discuss the report. They chat about the fact that these numbers are all well and good, but what does this mean for us here in Northern Michigan. They also discussed how our communities will benefit from a strong economy to jump start 2024 and how these positive milestones effect not only citizens but business owners as well.

A quick breakdown of the facts:

Under the current administration 338,700 new jobs have been created in Michigan alone.

new jobs have been created in Michigan alone. A large portion of these new opportunities are in the Clean Energy field ( 4,700 new jobs ) which is investing heavily in our state.

) which is investing heavily in our state. A sign of a strong state economy are applications to start a new business. Michigan has had over 411,600 applications to start a business, a clear indicator that Michigan’s economy is growing.

to start a business, a clear indicator that Michigan’s economy is growing. Michigan has seen major investment and hiring over the past couple of years from GM, Ford, and Pfizer.

To explore the U.S. Jobs Report for January 2024 for yourself, click this link to view the report in it’s entirety.