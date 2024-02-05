Roscommon County puts Spongy Moth Suppression Program Services Millage proposal on the Feb. ballot

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — Spongy moths have been making their presence known in Roscommon County in the last few years.

Which is why there will be the new Spongy Moth Suppression Program Services Millage Proposal on the upcoming ballot on Feb. 27.

They are asking for an increase to .25 mill or 25 cents per one thousand dollars of taxable home value. Which is an increase from .125 mill on the 2020 through 2023 proposal.

The new proposal would be for 2024 through 2027 to cover operations of the suppression program, which took on major spraying costs in 2021 and 2022 to combat the moths.

““They are so destructive while they are eating and chewing and the defoliation they can cause. People aren’t able to enjoy May, June and July in northern Michigan and Roscommon County without a suppression program to reduce those populations,” Jodi Valention, the administrator controller for Roscommon County said.

The proposed millage would raise an estimated $410,557 in t he first year, which would off set the price of spraying that has almost doubled in the recent years.