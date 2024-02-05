Northwest Community Action Agency hosts free tax help, workshop event for community

TRAVERSE CITY — You might be looking for help filing your taxes, and resources are available in Northern Michigan.

Northwest Community Action Agency is hosting a “Super Saturday” event where low to moderate income households can get free tax prep assistance.

The agency says it’s a good way to take care of business and meet other people in the community.

“It gives an opportunity for low to moderate income individuals and families to have a day out, just to go out and have fun, socialize, meet other people throughout the community to find additional resources that can help them out,” said Alissa Norris, NMCAA Marketing Coordinator.

You can attend workshops and speak to local vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10.

You can register online or starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at North Ed Career Tech, 880 Parsons Road, Traverse City.