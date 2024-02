1:05 p.m.

MDOT and the Mackinac Bridge Authority said the bridge is back open after they addressed the ice.

11:15 a.m.

MDOT and the Mackinac Bridge Authority are warning travels that the bridge has been closed Monday due to hazardous falling ice conditions. They did not have an estimate of when the bridge would reopen.

Drivers should avoid the bridge area to allow maintenance vehicles to operate. We will share more information as it becomes available.