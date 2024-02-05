Bay Meadows Family Golf Course opens driving range as lack of snow brings opportunity

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s a little chilly outside for golf, but if you’re itching to practice your swing there is an opportunity.

Bay Meadows Family Golf Course has opened their driving range from now until Thursday, Feb. 8.

They tell us they’re usually the first to open and the last to close. They say it’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors, and you don’t even need equipment of your own.

“We have over 60 sets of junior clubs that are always free, and we have our rental sets that are free if you’re hitting balls in the driving range,” said owner Mike Husby. “You don’t need to bring anything. Just come on, enjoy yourself, get outside.”

Bay Meadows says walk-in appointments are welcome.