Alpena man attacks trooper while being questioned, state police say

Bryan Milo White (Derrick Carroll)

ALPENA COUNTY — On Feb. 1 at 2:20 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post were called to a residence on Hickok Road in Alpena Township for an assault complaint.

While troopers were enroute to the scene, they said they saw an unoccupied Honda SUV crashed into a snowbank on Sitting Bull Lane.

Troopers then spoke with the victim and witnesses at the residence on Hickock Road. The victim told troopers that Bryan Milo White, 37, came to the residence on three different occasions that evening.

The first time White arrived, he began arguing about a family matter with the victim, and the victim believed White was intoxicated and told him to leave, troopers said. The second time White arrived, he had his young children with him, and again, the victim instructed him to leave, troopers said.

The third time White arrived, without the children, he began arguing with the victim and assaulted him, troopers said. The incident was captured on the home’s security system, troopers said.

On their way to White’s residence, troopers noticed the unoccupied Honda SUV was no longer there. The tire tracks indicated the vehicle was traveling in the direction of White’s residence, troopers said.

Troopers arrived at White’s home, and when White came to the door, troopers said they detected a strong odor of intoxicants and that White displayed signs of intoxication.

Troopers informed White why they were there and asked him to step outside. White refused and troopers told him he was under arrest, they said. White resisted and struck one of the troopers, they reported.

White was then arrested, and he was arraigned in the 88th District Court in Alpena County for one count assault and battery and one count resisting and obstructing police.