Alpena man arrested for delivery of narcotics that killed another Alpena man

Alec Wayne Sherwood (Derrick Carroll)

ALPENA COUNTY - The Michigan State Police Alpena Post on Monday said that 30-year-old Alec Wayne Sherwood of Alpena has been arrested for delivery of narcotics causing death.

The investigation began the morning of Nov. 20, 2023, when troopers from the MSP Alpena Post were called to a residence on Lake Winyah Road in Alpena Township for an apparent drug overdose.

A 28-year-old Alpena man was found dead in his bedroom by family members, troopers said.

There were several indicators of drug use, including a burnt metal spoon, empty pill bottles, and a used syringe, troopers said. Evidence was collected, and the investigation led troopers and the post detective to the address of Sherwood, troopers said.

A search warrant was executed at Sherwood’s apartment and evidence seized, troopers said. Detectives from the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team assisted with the investigation.

Sherwood was then arrested after an interview on Jan. 31, troopers said. He was arraigned last week in the 88th District Court in Alpena County for one count delivery of narcotics causing death.



