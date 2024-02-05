160 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in Grand Traverse County living happily ever after 2 years later

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — It’s been two years since the Cherryland Humane Society responded to a dog hoarding situation that took place in Grand Traverse County.

“Police and animal control went on scene and discovered that there were over 160 dogs living in the people’s home and amongst discarded boxes and vehicles and abandoned trucks on the property,” said Communications and Marketing manager at Cherryland Naomi Pobuda.

Those 160 plus dogs were thought to be used for breeding.

“In the case of the Disney Dogs, I’m sure part of it was due to this gentleman thinking he was going to breed and then one thing after the other, it got out of control. And none of the animals were spayed or neutered. And then it ends up in a situation that nobody can handle,” said Pobuda.

The conditions of the dogs were anything but healthy. Cherryland took all of the dogs in, and they say the noise and smell was something they haven’t experienced before.

“It was overwhelming. I mean, it was so loud we had to wear earplugs. I’ve been to a fair share of rock concerts, and I’ve never worn earplugs, so it’s super loud and the smell was insane,” said dog mom and volunteer Katie Chamberlain.

You may have noticed the name, Disney Dogs. That name was created knowing that they wanted every dog to have a happily ever after. And that was the case, every dog was adopted within the year.

“Within a year they were all adopted and living in forever homes. And we have a lot of really happy success stories from it, too,” said Pobuda.

One of those dogs rescued was a dachshund named Gladys.

“She’s probably one of the oldest that was rescued. And she’s my girl,” said Chamberlain.

Chamberlain loves dogs, and when she heard of this situation, she knew that she needed to help.

“My heart broke. I had a lot of anger. It was insane. It’s something you can’t ever imagine. The smells were horrible, and the dogs were not in good shape. I mean, no medicine. Some of them were super skinny. It was really hard. But then I kept coming back like I couldn’t stop thinking about it,” said Chamberlain.

And she said that ever since that day, the Humane Society has not been able to get rid of her.

“I was here just about every other day to clean and fall in love. And so, by the end of it, it was an amazing experience. It changed my whole life because the community rallied. We had entire trucks from the post office full for us for donations and seeing these dogs fall and like to learn what love is and to eat and be healthy,” said Chamberlain.

And Chamberlain said that situations like this can have a light at the end of the tunnel.

“If something were to happen, Heaven forbid I hope it never does. I think we see the news a lot and it’s kind of depressing. But when you see small groups of people banding together to help, it’s something that needs to be heard about more often because it’s just incredible,” she said.

And Gladys is now a superstar, inspiring so many others to volunteer and adopt.

“I love sharing her story because I want people to know that things like this can happen where you’re living. And so, as you know, if you see animal abuse or if you see something suspicious, it’s better to call it and get it checked on than just to let her or other dogs like her live like that forever,” said Chamberlain.

If you adopt a dog with health issues, people are there to help you learn how to care for them.

“It was definitely not your standard. Like, I’m going to go get this dog and it’s going to be the golden retriever puppy of my childhood. It was very different. She had had to have her jaw removed in all of her teeth because it was so rotten and broken. So, I mean, that’s not your average dog,” said Chamberlain.

If you see a case of hoarding, you should report it right away, so no animal ever has to live this way again.

“We definitely really pushed the community to say something. If they see something and we have received smaller cases since the Disney Dogs, like smaller cases of animal neglect or hoarding. And if you see something, don’t hesitate. Just report it to your local animal control because you can make a difference in, say, saving some lives,” said Pobuda.

The Cherryland Humane Society still needs products, you can drop off products at the Humane Society, and you can find a list of their needs here.

There is also a Pawlentines Day that will be hosted at Contigo Dogs in the Grand Traverse Commons where you can bring donations.

Also, Gladys the Dachshund is currently in the running for Americas Favorite Pet! You can vote for her here.