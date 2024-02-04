Contigo Dogs to host Pawlentines Day at the Grand Traverse Commons to help raise food for Cherryland Humane Society

If you’re looking for a fun event to attend with your dog, a Pawlentines will be held inside the Grand Traverse Commons on February 10th from 4p.m. to 6p.m.

The event will be held indoors to help keep you and your furry friends warm and dry.

Small business vendors, different activities, and a photobooth called a kissing booth will all be at the event.

15 to 20 small business vendors for both human and hound will line the hallway with activities for people including hair tinsel, permanent jewelry, but there will also be pet products there as well!

The event will help raise food for the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

“We also wanted to bring the community together to be able to help raise food for our local shelter. The Cherryland Humane Society as you know, is always looking for more volunteers, but they desperately need more food. We are going to have a food drive so you can drop off food at the store at the Grand Traverse Commons at suite 116. You can drop off food, towels, cleaning supplies, and anything else that you think they need,” says Owner of Contigo Dogs, Stephanie Dehn.

Dehn also says that there will be a Jarcuterie station, which allows you to buy a jar and fill it up with as many treats as you want, there will be a cupcake station for dogs, and goodie bags for the first handful of people who come to the event!

“We want to raise awareness for our local community, humane societies and their needs this time of the year. They need it more than ever, especially after the holidays. People return their dogs a lot and it’s a really sad situation. So, we want to make sure that they have everything they can possibly need to be able to succeed, and put them in good homes too,” says Dehn.







