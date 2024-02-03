The #74 Bunke Racing Team won the 55th running of the I-500 Snowmobile Endurance race Saturday.

The green flag dropped at 10:00a.m with the race ending just after 6:30p.m.

Bunke was in 5th place with 100 laps to go but steadily pulled ahead as the race came to a close.

The is the 8th time Gabe Bunke Racing has won the I-500.

Taylor Bunke has been racing at the I-500 for about a decade.

“Man, it feels sweet to get this win out here. This one was hard fought. We came from three laps down to take the checkered flag so it’s pretty special. We just kinda had to put our nose down and get to work. That’s what we did.” Bunke said.

Bunke had nothing but praise for the volunteers who made the track as good as it was with all the warm weather the past couple of weeks.

There was around a foot of ice on the track at the start of the race. Race officials usually shoot for 16″.

“It’s been unreal. To come out here and do this event to see how much was on the track, it was amazing to see. The track held up awesome. Hats off to the crews. They took the lemons that had and made a really good batch of lemonade,” Bunke said.

Last years winner, Tommie Bauer Racing, took second finishing three seconds behind Bunke.

For complete results:

https://i-500.com/

https://www.race-monitor.com/Results/Session/8014419