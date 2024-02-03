State Police need your help finding a missing Mio girl

Michigan State Police, Alpena Post is asking for your help finding a 17-year-old girl.

Her name is Makinzie Rae Roznowski from Mio. She is white, around 5″2, has blue eyes and weighs around 140 pounds.

She was last seen in her room Friday night on W. Cherry Creek Road in Mio. She was not in her room Saturday morning when her parents went to check at 8:30a.m.

She does not have a phone or social media, but she left a note indicating that she was sorry for an incident that happened at school. She left her winter coat in her room and her parents don’t know what she is wearing as of now.

MSP K-9 units were searching the immediate area around the home and MSP aviation has been activated to help with the search.

Anyone that has information is asked to call MSP Alpena Post at (989)-354-4101 or call 911.