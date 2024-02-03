How the Grandview Parkway construction will be impacting BATA routes

TRAVERSE CITY — Construction on the Grandview Parkway in Traverse City will begin next month, and local transit is one of the main entities that will be impacted.

The Bay Area Transportation Authority met with the DDA Board on Friday to present their plans during the construction period.

The Bayline Route will separate into two separate loops, Bayline West and Bayline East. The west will run between Meijer and BATA’s Hall Street Station with the east between Woodland Creek Park and the BATA Station.

“The other thing that’s going to be a really big push is, you know, if you don’t want to fight the traffic, you don’t want to get in line with with the construction, let BATA to do the driving. Let them help you get to the destination downtown that you want to go if you work, play, entertainment, all that kind of stuff,” Eric Lingaur, the BATA director of communications and development, said.

Construction on the parkway is expected to be completed by the end of July.

You can find out more information about the changes by clicking here.